Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 212.1% during the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 89.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Brookfield Asset Management

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $51,436,389.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,956,442.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,956,442.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $9,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,797,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,251,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,960,176 shares of company stock worth $94,048,890. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of BAM opened at $29.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.29. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.76 and a 1 year high of $36.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.31.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.22.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Stories

