Toth Financial Advisory Corp Makes New $1 Million Investment in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 76,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Harmonic by 411.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Harmonic during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Price Performance

Harmonic stock opened at $13.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.84. Harmonic Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $15.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Transactions at Harmonic

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Harmonic had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $155.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Harmonic’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 6,040 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $80,996.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 434,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,827,690.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Harmonic news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 149,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $2,108,178.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 298,576 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,964.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 6,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $80,996.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 434,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,827,690.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 230,822 shares of company stock worth $3,303,390. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on HLIT. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Harmonic from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Harmonic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Harmonic from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Harmonic from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

