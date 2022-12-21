Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,265 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,230 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 4.4% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Masco by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Masco by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 23,564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Masco by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 66,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAS shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Masco to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Masco to $57.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Masco from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.07.

Shares of MAS opened at $46.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.17. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $42.33 and a 1-year high of $71.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 331.58% and a net margin of 9.81%. On average, research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $487,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,578,013.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $490,446.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,621.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $487,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,578,013.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $1,029,837. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

