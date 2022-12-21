Toth Financial Advisory Corp Increases Stake in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBC. Single Point Partners LLC boosted its position in Eastern Bankshares by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 43,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 9,494 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Eastern Bankshares by 430.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 78,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 63,992 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 19.2% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 1,124.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 451,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,338,000 after purchasing an additional 414,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 1.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 68,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. 53.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eastern Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBC opened at $17.12 on Wednesday. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.93 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.57.

Eastern Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Eastern Bankshares to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

