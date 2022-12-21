Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $733,000 Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BBWI. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 7,923.4% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 6,760,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676,247 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 114.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,778,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012,700 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the second quarter worth $36,823,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 238.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,666,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,487 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the first quarter worth $49,647,000. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BBWI opened at $40.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.02 and its 200 day moving average is $35.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.71. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $71.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.83%.

BBWI has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.43.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

