Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 225 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 289.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.00.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

Caterpillar Trading Up 1.2 %

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar stock opened at $235.14 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $239.85. The company has a market cap of $122.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.07.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

About Caterpillar



Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

