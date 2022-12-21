Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Trims Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 729.6% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $132.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.72. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $91.51 and a 1-year high of $135.19. The company has a market cap of $299.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 31.57%. On average, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVO. StockNews.com started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

