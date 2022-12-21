Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Reduces Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $98.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.14. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $106.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $144.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.07.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $159,959.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,414.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $159,959.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,414.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,506 shares of company stock worth $1,012,702 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RTX. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.23.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.