Toth Financial Advisory Corp Purchases 2,600 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,685 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter worth $104,410,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in Amdocs during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,330,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 10,324.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 552,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,004,000 after buying an additional 546,911 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the second quarter valued at about $39,607,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 36.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,750,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,944,000 after acquiring an additional 469,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on DOX. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Amdocs to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Amdocs to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Amdocs Stock Up 0.0 %

Amdocs stock opened at $86.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.69. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $72.63 and a 12-month high of $91.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.92 and its 200 day moving average is $84.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

Amdocs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.