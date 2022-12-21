Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 590 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the first quarter worth about $565,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 775,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,146,000 after acquiring an additional 108,205 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 11.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 131,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,289,000 after purchasing an additional 14,045 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 15.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 72,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,476,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LAMR opened at $92.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $81.10 and a 1 year high of $124.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 98.36%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director Thomas V. Reifenheiser sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $216,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,957.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

