Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 394,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $160,434,000 after buying an additional 5,262 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 29,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,166,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $131,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $353.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.75. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $299.41 and a fifty-two week high of $567.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($0.16). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on DPZ. Cowen dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $362.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $432.00 to $373.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $334.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $373.00 to $359.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $406.23.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

