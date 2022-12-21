Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Stock Holdings Reduced by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Unilever by 3.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,124,000 after acquiring an additional 157,060 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 246,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 56.7% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the period. 9.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UL shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NYSE UL opened at $50.65 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.54. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $54.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.4211 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.45%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

