Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Boosts Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in United Parcel Service by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 51,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 82.6% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 11,784 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 12.1% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 24,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,132,000. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $173.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $150.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $174.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.10.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

