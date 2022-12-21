Toth Financial Advisory Corp Invests $864,000 in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 66,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp owned 0.05% of Extreme Networks as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXTR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,359,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,964,000 after buying an additional 281,710 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,066,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,332,000 after purchasing an additional 821,201 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 24.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,055,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,986,000 after buying an additional 2,141,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,797,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,796,000 after buying an additional 921,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,405,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,296,000 after acquiring an additional 51,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Extreme Networks Stock Performance

Shares of EXTR opened at $18.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.91 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.08. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.49 and a 12 month high of $21.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 69.86% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $297.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on EXTR. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. B. Riley upped their price target on Extreme Networks from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Extreme Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Extreme Networks from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Extreme Networks from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $36,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,006,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,112,693. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $36,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,006,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,112,693. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $180,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,103,463.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,858 shares of company stock valued at $829,528 in the last 90 days. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Extreme Networks

(Get Rating)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.