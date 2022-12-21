Unison Advisors LLC Has $293,000 Stock Holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the quarter. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $327,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after buying an additional 5,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schnitzer Steel Industries

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 16,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $443,454.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 123,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,600.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 16,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $443,454.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 123,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,600.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 7,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $196,281.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,493,929.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ:SCHN opened at $31.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.76. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.96 and a 52 week high of $59.70. The firm has a market cap of $855.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.85.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

Further Reading

