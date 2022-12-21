Unison Advisors LLC Acquires 11,235 Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,235 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Steelcase by 286.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 11,878 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 5.7% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,482,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,908,000 after purchasing an additional 79,632 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,797,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,291,000 after purchasing an additional 31,591 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 26.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 106,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 21,922 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SCS stock opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.51 and a 200 day moving average of $9.45. Steelcase Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $12.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. Steelcase had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $863.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 307.72%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Steelcase in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark lowered Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Sidoti raised Steelcase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

In other news, CEO Sara E. Armbruster acquired 5,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $39,170.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 498,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,404,830.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

