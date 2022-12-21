Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires 153 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at about $421,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,757,000 after acquiring an additional 40,879 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,930,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,568,000 after acquiring an additional 50,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

WPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, December 5th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $78.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.07 and a 200-day moving average of $80.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.76 and a 12 month high of $89.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $1.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 168.25%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

