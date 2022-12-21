HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Bought by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,453 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,186 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in HP by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,201,027 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,673,596,000 after purchasing an additional 573,468 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of HP by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,873,437 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,115,148,000 after acquiring an additional 980,653 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HP by 11,092.9% during the second quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484,459 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $540,361,000 after acquiring an additional 16,337,183 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of HP by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,405,197 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $486,668,000 after acquiring an additional 59,904 shares during the period. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of HP by 0.3% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 4,695,024 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $153,902,000 after acquiring an additional 14,493 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

HP Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $26.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.11.

HP Increases Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 181.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,049,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,049,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shumeet Banerji sold 17,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $510,869.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,287.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 220,333 shares of company stock valued at $6,344,138. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 18th. Cfra set a $31.00 target price on HP in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on HP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Loop Capital downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of HP to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

About HP

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.