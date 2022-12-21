PFG Advisors Purchases New Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

PFG Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.7% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $211.47 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $199.36 and a one year high of $306.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $217.95 and a 200-day moving average of $225.73.

