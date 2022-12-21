FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,081,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 332.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $109.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.98. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.73 and a fifty-two week high of $110.42.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

