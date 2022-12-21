indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Downgraded to D at TheStreet

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on indie Semiconductor to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

indie Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of INDI opened at $6.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $942.88 million, a PE ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 0.70. indie Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $12.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.36.

Insider Activity at indie Semiconductor

Institutional Trading of indie Semiconductor

In other indie Semiconductor news, CTO Scott David Kee sold 200,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $1,764,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,900.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $387,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,184.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CTO Scott David Kee sold 200,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $1,764,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,900.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 395,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,233,855 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Light Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $12,130,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 111.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,121,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,849,000 after buying an additional 1,644,432 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 43.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,111,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,028 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,378,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 62.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,206,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.35% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

