Diversified Trust Co Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,112 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,163,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 10,861 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,084,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,108,000 after buying an additional 152,648 shares during the period. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $41.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.76. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $51.92.

