M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.14.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Stock Down 0.2 %

MTB stock opened at $140.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.79. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $138.43 and a 52-week high of $193.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.42.

Institutional Trading of M&T Bank

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 12.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 348,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,498,000 after acquiring an additional 38,774 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in M&T Bank by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 28,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 7,436 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 72.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.