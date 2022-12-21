BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 140 ($1.70) target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.67) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 285 ($3.46) to GBX 265 ($3.22) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.31) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 185 ($2.25) to GBX 130 ($1.58) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 205.83 ($2.50).

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Stock Performance

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

