TheStreet Downgrades MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) to D+

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of MeridianLink from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on MeridianLink from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on MeridianLink from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on MeridianLink from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.40.
MeridianLink Trading Down 1.9 %
NYSE MLNK opened at $13.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 337.75 and a beta of 0.57. MeridianLink has a 12 month low of $12.49 and a 12 month high of $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.43 and a 200-day moving average of $16.65.
About MeridianLink
MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.
