TheStreet Downgrades MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) to D+

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of MeridianLink from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on MeridianLink from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on MeridianLink from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on MeridianLink from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

Get MeridianLink alerts:

MeridianLink Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE MLNK opened at $13.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 337.75 and a beta of 0.57. MeridianLink has a 12 month low of $12.49 and a 12 month high of $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.43 and a 200-day moving average of $16.65.

Institutional Trading of MeridianLink

About MeridianLink

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLNK. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in MeridianLink in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of MeridianLink by 610.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 81.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 261.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in MeridianLink during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MeridianLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeridianLink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.