Diversified Trust Co Buys 4,364 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,081 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 116.2% in the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,060,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,185,000 after acquiring an additional 570,233 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 79.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 900,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,626,000 after acquiring an additional 397,986 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 106.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 621,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,957,000 after acquiring an additional 320,642 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1,077.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 346,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,142,000 after acquiring an additional 316,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 30.1% in the second quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,120,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,309,000 after acquiring an additional 259,431 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $128.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.66. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $107.54 and a 1 year high of $149.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $577.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.78 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CHKP. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.80.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile



Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

