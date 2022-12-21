Zelman & Associates Lowers Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) to Hold

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zelman & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

AWI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $112.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.86.

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $68.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.39. Armstrong World Industries has a one year low of $66.86 and a one year high of $117.64.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 42.46% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AWI. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 33,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

