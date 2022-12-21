Diversified Trust Co Purchases 2,131 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,396 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 68.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, August 26th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Workday to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Workday from $282.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.67.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $172.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a PE ratio of -138.78 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.72 and a 12 month high of $280.91.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 29th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $514,548.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 418,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,579,414.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $514,548.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 418,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,579,414.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $159,149.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,483,317.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,644 shares of company stock worth $21,544,957. 21.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

