B. Riley Lowers FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Price Target to $4.00

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at B. Riley from $5.00 to $4.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 50.94% from the company’s previous close.

FCEL has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group started coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.85 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on FuelCell Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, FuelCell Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.26.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

FuelCell Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ FCEL opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. FuelCell Energy has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $7.33. The company has a quick ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 3.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.67.

Institutional Trading of FuelCell Energy

About FuelCell Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCEL. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in FuelCell Energy by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,288,884 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,584,000 after buying an additional 2,961,338 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 100.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,067,105 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,491 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 352.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,538,426 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,523 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 85.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,192,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in FuelCell Energy by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,242,401 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $116,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.87% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.