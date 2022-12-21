B. Riley Lowers FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Price Target to $4.00

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at B. Riley from $5.00 to $4.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 50.94% from the company’s previous close.
FCEL has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group started coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.85 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on FuelCell Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, FuelCell Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.26.
FuelCell Energy Stock Performance
NASDAQ FCEL opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. FuelCell Energy has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $7.33. The company has a quick ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 3.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.67.
About FuelCell Energy
FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.
