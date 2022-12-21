Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,648 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,685 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. KGI Securities began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Adobe from $332.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.88.

ADBE opened at $338.22 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $582.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $321.91 and its 200-day moving average is $354.76. The company has a market capitalization of $157.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,555,414. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,561 shares of company stock valued at $9,386,554. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

