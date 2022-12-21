Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of VOO stock opened at $349.67 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $441.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $356.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.00.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
