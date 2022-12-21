Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 9,855 Shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp trimmed its position in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,855 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 50.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 85.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares in the second quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 136.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares Trading Up 3.0 %

ERX stock opened at $62.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.59. Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $80.27.

Featured Articles

