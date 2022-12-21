Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Shares Bought by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Driven Brands were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Driven Brands by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,575,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,243,000 after acquiring an additional 33,590 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Driven Brands by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,516,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,371,000 after purchasing an additional 117,562 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Driven Brands by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,961,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,104,000 after buying an additional 42,550 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Driven Brands by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,443,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,284,000 after buying an additional 156,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Driven Brands by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,228,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,552,000 after buying an additional 245,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRVN stock opened at $26.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.19. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.62 and a 12 month high of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -192.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.71.

Driven Brands ( NASDAQ:DRVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $516.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.05 million. Driven Brands had a positive return on equity of 11.31% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Driven Brands in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Driven Brands from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

