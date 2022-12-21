Toth Financial Advisory Corp Makes New $457,000 Investment in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFBC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $613,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Preferred Bank by 181.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Preferred Bank during the first quarter worth about $265,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $73.05 on Wednesday. Preferred Bank has a fifty-two week low of $64.10 and a fifty-two week high of $81.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Preferred Bank Increases Dividend

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $68.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.37 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 44.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This is a positive change from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 22.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on PFBC. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Preferred Bank to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Preferred Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.20.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

