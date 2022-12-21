Toth Financial Advisory Corp Increases Stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SOXL opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $74.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.68.

