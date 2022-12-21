Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $329,000 Stock Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 37,500.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Pure Storage by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,316,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $933,700,000 after buying an additional 3,242,506 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the first quarter worth $30,761,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Pure Storage by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,540,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,593,000 after purchasing an additional 642,700 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 44,181.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 615,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,847,000 after purchasing an additional 614,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,719,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,710,000 after purchasing an additional 541,230 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE PSTG opened at $27.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.41. Pure Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $36.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 693.92, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pure Storage Company Profile

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PSTG shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Pure Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Pure Storage to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.94.

(Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.