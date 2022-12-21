Toth Financial Advisory Corp Grows Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 1,786.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on BAH. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.20.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,806 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $167,849.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,648.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $167,849.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,648.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $257,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $103.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.21. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $112.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.22. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 52.33%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.65%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

