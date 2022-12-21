Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 540 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lowered its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BTS Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at $567,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 59.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $52.10 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $51.47 and a 1-year high of $63.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.43.

