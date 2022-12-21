Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.
Premier African Minerals Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of Premier African Minerals stock opened at GBX 0.49 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.39. Premier African Minerals has a 12-month low of GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 0.58 ($0.01). The company has a market capitalization of £110.52 million and a P/E ratio of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
Premier African Minerals Company Profile
Read More
- Is There a Prize in Store for Kellogg Shareholders?
- Will AMC’s Troubles Affect Its Landlord, EPR Properties?
- General Mills Retreats To More Attractive Territory
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Premier African Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier African Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.