Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Shares of Premier African Minerals stock opened at GBX 0.49 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.39. Premier African Minerals has a 12-month low of GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 0.58 ($0.01). The company has a market capitalization of £110.52 million and a P/E ratio of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Premier African Minerals Company Profile

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. The company explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, potash, and gold deposits. It holds interests in various properties located in Zimbabwe and Mozambique.

