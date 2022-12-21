Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lessened its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 440.1% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

IRM opened at $50.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $41.67 and a 1 year high of $58.61. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 146.15%.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $53,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,157 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $53,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $546,994.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $15,391,539. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,391 shares of company stock worth $1,204,444. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

