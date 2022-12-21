Toth Financial Advisory Corp Decreases Stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp cut its stake in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) by 79.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 15,600 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in AAR were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of AAR during the third quarter worth about $299,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,058 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,555 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of AAR by 11.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAR during the second quarter worth $3,580,000. 98.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AAR alerts:

AAR Trading Up 1.4 %

AIR stock opened at $45.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.36 and its 200 day moving average is $43.12. AAR Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $52.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $446.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.10 million. AAR had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AIR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on AAR from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of AAR from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Insider Transactions at AAR

In other AAR news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $598,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,675.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 57,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $2,538,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,406,547.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anthony Anderson sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $598,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,675.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,894 shares of company stock worth $4,347,572. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AAR

(Get Rating)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.