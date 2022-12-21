Toth Financial Advisory Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD opened at $74.69 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $82.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.33.

