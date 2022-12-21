Toth Financial Advisory Corp Trims Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp cut its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,365 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1,991.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FANG shares. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.57.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $134.94 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.88 and a 1-year high of $168.95. The stock has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.58.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $2.26 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.22%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

