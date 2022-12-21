Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,708 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Privia Health Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,056,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $924,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $942,000. Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Privia Health Group news, major shareholder Advisors L.L.C. Mbd sold 3,186,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $71,896,193.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,826,071 shares in the company, valued at $560,076,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey B. Butler sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $4,881,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,319,637 shares in the company, valued at $115,755,742.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Advisors L.L.C. Mbd sold 3,186,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $71,896,193.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,826,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,076,161.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,457,281 shares of company stock worth $111,394,533. 57.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Privia Health Group Stock Performance

PRVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Privia Health Group to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Privia Health Group to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.36.

NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $23.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.61 and a beta of 0.66. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $44.64.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $342.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.66 million. Privia Health Group had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. On average, analysts predict that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Privia Health Group

(Get Rating)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Featured Stories

