Diversified Trust Co Sells 644 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,842 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 66.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 212.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EME shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on EMCOR Group to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on EMCOR Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Insider Activity

EMCOR Group Price Performance

In other news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.59, for a total value of $707,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,176.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 276,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,553,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.59, for a total value of $707,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,176.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,632,950. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EMCOR Group stock opened at $146.63 on Wednesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.64 and a 12 month high of $156.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.06 and its 200-day moving average is $123.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.14.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Equities research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Stories

