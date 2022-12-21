Diversified Trust Co Cuts Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,779 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 72,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 152.0% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 8,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 61,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 12,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.57.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $75.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 36.32%. Equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.3392 dividend. This represents a $4.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.28%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

