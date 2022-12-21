Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co decreased its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter worth $3,995,000. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter worth $243,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 5.4% during the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 70.0% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SNPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.55.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $324.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $323.51. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $255.02 and a one year high of $391.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.50, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.20.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.12). Synopsys had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.