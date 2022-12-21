Diversified Trust Co Buys 302 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 494 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $715.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $651.25.

BIO opened at $400.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $398.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $459.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 4.30. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $344.63 and a one year high of $765.40.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 215.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $680.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

