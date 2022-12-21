Diversified Trust Co Raises Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,255 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 10,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ESGD opened at $65.69 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.78. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.74 and a fifty-two week high of $80.85.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.