Diversified Trust Co Purchases 3,642 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 251.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,523,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Linde by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 277,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,546,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in Linde by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Linde by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on LIN. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Linde from $322.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Linde from $353.00 to $344.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Linde to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on Linde to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.35.

Linde Price Performance

LIN opened at $328.93 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $317.06 and a 200 day moving average of $299.31. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $352.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $162.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.51, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 61.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

